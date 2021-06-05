Upcoming A Couple of Cuckoos Anime Gets Re:Zero Crossover Art

The official anime Twitter account for the upcoming A Couple of Cuckoos television anime series posted crossover art with the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- series on Wednesday. The post features the main heroines of each series, featuring art by A Couple of Cuckoos manga creator Miki Yoshikawa and Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Chapter 4: The Sanctuary and the Witch of Greed manga artist Haruno Atori.

The A Couple of Cuckoos television anime will premiere in 2022. Hiroaki Akagi ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san , Those Snow White Notes ) is the chief director of the anime and Yoshiyuki Shirahata (episode director for Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle , Great Pretender ) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation and Synergy SP . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War both seasons, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Aya Takano ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san , Polar Bear's Café ) is designing the characters.

Yoshikawa ( Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches , Yankee-kun to Megane-chan ) launched the A Couple of Cuckoos ( Kakkō no Iinazuke ) manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2020. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on January 15. The manga is getting a novel that will launch on April 14.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

16-year-old super-studier Nagi Umino, second-year student at the Megurogawa Academy high school, was switched at birth. On his way to a dinner to meet his birth parents, he accidentally meets the brash, outspoken, Erika Amano, who is determined to make Nagi her fake boyfriend as she never wants to actually marry. But once Nagi makes it to dinner, he finds his parents have decided to resolve the hospital switch by conveniently having him marry the daughter his birth parents raised...who turns out to be none other than Erika herself!

Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed in February that Yoshikawa's manga will have a collaboration with Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga.

Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:Zero light novels have inspired multiple manga adaptations. Kadokawa published the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Chapter 4: The Sanctuary and the Witch of Greed with art by Haruno Atori and story composition by Yu Aikawa in Monthly Comic Alive , and shipped the third compiled volume on December 23. Yen Press has licensed the manga series, and published the first compiled volume on January 26. The series has also inspired two television anime series.