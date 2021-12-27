Voice Actors Maaya Sakamoto, Kenichi Suzumura Expect Their 1st Child

Sakamoto will give birth next year

Voice actress and singer Maaya Sakamoto 's official website announced on Monday that Sakamoto and her fellow voice actor Kenichi Suzumura will give birth to their first child next year. Sakamoto explained that this was the reason she has been taking a break from work over the past few months, and said that she plans to gradually return to work as her body's condition improves.

In October, she announced that she was stepping down from her role in the upcoming Little Prince stage musical due to health reasons. She would have played the title character in the musical, which will open from January 8 to January 31 in Tokyo, before moving to Aichi's Nippon Tokushu Tōgyō City Hall from February 2 to 6.

Sakamoto had previously delayed her stage reading of Kinoko Nasu 's Tsuki no Sango (Moon Coral) short story from last December to March 29 due to poor physical health.

Sakamoto and Suzumura announced their marriage in 2011. The two voice cast members both worked on Ouran High School Host Club , Kara no Kyōkai - the Garden of sinners , Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny , Black Butler II , Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children , Star Driver Kagayaki no Takuto , Soul Eater , and Birdy the Mighty: Decode .