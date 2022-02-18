Quintessential Quintuplets' Hi-Chew Candy Campaign Adapts 5 Manga Chapters Into Voice Dramas

Features scenes that weren't adapted into anime, including Nino & Miku's confessions

In anticipation of the Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film, the Hi-Chew candy brand is holding a promotional campaign, which includes adapting five manga chapters that weren't included in the anime into voice drama form.

The following chapters will be available to everyone who participates the campaign (i.e. purchases an applicable Hi-Chew candy during the campaign period):

Part 1: "Scrambled Eggs" Volume 8, chapter 68

The quintuplets stay at their grandfather's ryokan. In the adjoining sauna, Ichika and Miku reveal their true feelings.

The quintuplets stay at their grandfather's ryokan. In the adjoining sauna, Ichika and Miku reveal their true feelings. Part 2: "Commence Assault" Volume 8, chapter 60

The quintuplets celebrate how they avoided failing their end-of-semester test and discuss their plans for the future. Nino recalls the scene on Futaro's motorcycle where she wrapped her arms around him from behind and confessed her feelings.

The quintuplets celebrate how they avoided failing their end-of-semester test and discuss their plans for the future. Nino recalls the scene on Futaro's motorcycle where she wrapped her arms around him from behind and confessed her feelings. Part 3: "The Living Room Confession" Volume 5, chapter 38

Miku plays house with Ichika, the daughter of the president of the agency Ichika belongs to, and Futaro. She reaffirms her feelings for Futaro and confesses her love to him within the context of playing house.

Miku plays house with Ichika, the daughter of the president of the agency Ichika belongs to, and Futaro. She reaffirms her feelings for Futaro and confesses her love to him within the context of playing house. Part 4: "Rumors" Volume 9, chapter 72

While doing her class rep duties, Yotsuba hears of rumors that she and Futaro are dating. Because of this unexpected situation, Yotsuba learns of Futaro's changing attitude towards love and vows to cheer him on.

While doing her class rep duties, Yotsuba hears of rumors that she and Futaro are dating. Because of this unexpected situation, Yotsuba learns of Futaro's changing attitude towards love and vows to cheer him on. Part 5: "Good Work Today" Volume 7, chapter 52

Having just started life in an apartment they've rented for themselves, the quintuplets struggle with their unfamiliar new home. Just where is Itsuki's futon?

In addition to access to the voice dramas, customers will also enter a draw to win a variety of original character goods as prizes. The prizes include a large-scale tapestry, acrylic stands that can play the character voices, and a QUO card set with a mount.

In addition, Hi-Chew's previous tie-in feature from last year, "Hi-Chew Mogumogu Review," will return with new voices. The quintuplets compare Hi-Chew products and review them in conversational form. It can be accessed through the collaboration website.

The campaign will run from February 15 to the film's opening date of May 20.

Source: Moca-News