Yoshihiro Togashi Is Already Twitter's 2nd Most-Followed Manga Artist

Less than 72 hours after creating a Twitter account to tease the return of his Hunter X Hunter manga , Yoshihiro Togashi has gained over two million followers. He is second now only to My Hero Academia 's Kohei Horikoshi (2.1 million followers).

Togashi hinted that the manga would return from its current hiatus with four new chapters "for now." He did not reveal when the chapters would debut.

The explosive growth of this account despite its atypical handle name (@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp) indicates fans' continued passion and hunger for news about the manga's on-and-off serialization. Yūsuke Murata ( One-Punch Man ) confirmed on Twitter that the Twitter account belonged to Togashi.

The manga has been on hiatus since November 2018. The manga returned from a previous hiatus in September 2018 after going on hiatus in April 2018. The manga previously went on hiatus in September 2017, and Togashi announced at the time that he planned to resume the series before the end of the year. The manga then resumed in January 2018. The manga had gone on other numerous hiatuses prior to these.

[Via @Josu_ke]