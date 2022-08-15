Hunter x Hunter's Yoshihiro Togashi Tweets Worrying Health Update

On Friday, he tweeted: "My symptoms are not improving, and my treatment and recovery have been taking up a large amount of my time."

In May, Hunter X Hunter manga creator Yoshihiro Togashi opened a Twitter account to post his daily progress on the manga, but his recent tweets have been worrying. Not only has he posted a stretch of blank pages for the past week, he has also been directly addressing his ongoing health issues.

On Friday, he tweeted: "My symptoms are not improving, and my treatment and recovery have been taking up a large amount of my time." On Saturday, he wrote: "I've done one frame. I can't put strength into my right hand, and I'm in pain." On Sunday, he wrote that work is progressing on a clean copy of the script.

In May, Togashi commented in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that he has finished the rough drafts for 10 chapters, which is the typical amount for a compiled book volume.

The manga has been on hiatus since November 2018. The manga returned from a previous hiatus in September 2018 after going on hiatus in April 2018. The manga previously went on hiatus in September 2017, and Togashi announced at the time that he planned to resume the series before the end of the year. The manga then resumed in January 2018. The manga had gone on other numerous hiatuses prior to these.