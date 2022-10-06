Dark Forces Collide in Overlord, Eminence in Shadow Crossover Visual

Ainz knows he's putting on an act, while Cid has delusions of grandeur

Never was there a greater match in hell than Overlord and The Eminence in Shadow . The two anime are based on popular light novels about a guy in a fantasy world playing the part of an edgy character. In Overlord 's case, Ainz knows he's putting on an act, while Eminence in Shadow's Cid Kagenō/Shadow has delusions of grandeur.

On top of releasing a collaboration illustration of the two protagonists posing together, the series' official Twitter accounts also posted short audio clips with the two characters reacting to each other. Seiichirō Yamashita voices Cid, while Satoshi Hino voices Ainz/Momonga.

In this clip, Cid declares, "We of Shadow Garden tread not the path of justice, nor the path of evil. We tread our own path." Ainz's inner voice of Momonga thinks, "Oh, I see. When you're only photographing a small number of people, words like that are important. I'll make a note of this."

In this clip, Ainz declares, "Rejoice! Applaud the power of my conviction!" Meanwhile, Cid thinks, "That line! That pose! He's so cool! I gotta try this in front of Alpha and the others!"

The Eminence in Shadow anime premiered on Wednesday. HIDIVE will stream the anime.

HIDIVE describes the story:

Some people just aren't suited to playing the part of the flashy, in-your-face hero or the dastardly, mustache-twirling villain with larger-than-life panache. Instead, they operate in the shadows and pull the strings of society through wit and cleverness. That's the role Cid wants to play when he's transported to another world. Cid spins a yarn or three and becomes the unlikely leader of the underground Shadow Garden organization that fights against a menacing cult (which he totally made up). However, there's a catch even his wild imagination didn't see coming: the cult he concocted actually exists, and they're beyond displeased that his power fantasy just got in the way of their evil plans!

Overlord 's fourth television anime season premiered on July 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. It is also streaming an English dub . The franchise will also have an anime film project that will cover the Sei Ōkoku-hen (Holy Kingdom Arc) story of the books.

The franchise 's story takes place in the year 2138 when virtual reality gaming is booming. Yggdrasil, a popular online game, is quietly shut down one day. However, the protagonist Momonga decides to not log out. Momonga is then transformed into the image of a skeleton as "the most powerful wizard." The world continues to change, with non-player characters (NPCs) beginning to feel emotion. Having no parents, friends, or place in society, this ordinary young man Momonga then strives to take over the new world the game has become.

Source: Press Release