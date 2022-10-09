Interest
Kumamoto Mascot Kumamon Eats His Way Into the Delicious Party Precure Anime
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
This article contains potential spoilers for an upcoming episode of the Delicious Party♡Precure anime
Kumamoto Prefecture mascot character Kumamon will make an appearance in the 32nd episode of the Delicious Party♡Precure anime on October 16.
The upcoming episode will revolve around the "Susure! Churu Churu☆Festival" in Oishina Town, during which various kinds of noodles are featured. Kumamon will show up at the festival as a special guest.
This is not Kumamon's first foray into the world of Delicious Party♡Precure, however. Back in August, he made an appearance in a special program hosted on the official Delicious Party Precure You Tube channel, when he made a parfait together with Cure Finale. A video of the two dancing the anime's ED dance together was also released in the same month.
Kumamon is a mascot character for Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan born in March 2010. He was appointed by the governor of Kumamoto Prefecture to serve as the Sales Manager and Happiness Manager of Kumamoto Prefecture. The character's simple but cute design attracted contracts for everything from personal hygiene products to toys and food packaging. The character quickly became a billion yen celebrity from the most humble of beginnings. The character was the result of a six-man team that quickly generated 29.3 billion yen (US$263.9 million) in sales of Kumamon products in 2012.
Delicious Party♡Precure is the 19th and newest Precure (Pretty Cure) television anime series, and it premiered on ABC, TV Asahi, and 22 other affiliated stations on February 6. The series will be available on 13 different subscription streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and hulu. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.
Source Comic Natalie