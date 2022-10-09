Kumamoto Mascot Kumamon Eats His Way Into the Delicious Party Precure Anime

This article contains potential spoilers for an upcoming episode of the Delicious Party♡Precure anime

Kumamoto Prefecture mascot character Kumamon will make an appearance in the 32nd episode of the Delicious Party♡Precure anime on October 16.

Image via Comic Natalie

The upcoming episode will revolve around the "Susure! Churu Churu☆Festival" in Oishina Town, during which various kinds of noodles are featured. Kumamon will show up at the festival as a special guest.

This is not Kumamon 's first foray into the world of Delicious Party♡Precure , however. Back in August, he made an appearance in a special program hosted on the official Delicious Party Precure You Tube channel, when he made a parfait together with Cure Finale. A video of the two dancing the anime's ED dance together was also released in the same month.

Kumamon is a mascot character for Kumamoto Prefecture , Japan born in March 2010. He was appointed by the governor of Kumamoto Prefecture to serve as the Sales Manager and Happiness Manager of Kumamoto Prefecture . The character's simple but cute design attracted contracts for everything from personal hygiene products to toys and food packaging. The character quickly became a billion yen celebrity from the most humble of beginnings. The character was the result of a six-man team that quickly generated 29.3 billion yen (US$263.9 million) in sales of Kumamon products in 2012.

Delicious Party♡Precure is the 19th and newest Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series, and it premiered on ABC , TV Asahi , and 22 other affiliated stations on February 6. The series will be available on 13 different subscription streaming services, including Netflix , Amazon Prime Video , and hulu. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

Source Comic Natalie