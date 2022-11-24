Blue Lock Manga Illustrator Draws Illustration for Japan Win at FIFA World Cup

draws Isagi along with the caption: "A historic victory! Go and get 'em, Japan!"

Blue Lock manga illustrator Yūsuke Nomura is as delighted as anyone to see the Japan team take its first win at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. Japan defeated the four-time World Cup champion team Germany 2-1 in a surprise victory. To celebrate the historic upset, Nomura drew an illustration of Blue Lock protagonist Isagi roaring in victory along with the caption: "A historic victory! Go and get 'em, Japan!"

In August, Nomura collaborated with the World Cup to draw the Blue Lock characters wearing the Japan team's uniform. Fellow soccer manga creator Masaya Tsunamoto ( Giant Killing ) also participated in the promotion.

The story of Blue Lock is set in the wake of Japan's defeat at the 2018 World Cup. In order to hone the talent that can stand on the world stage, the Japan Football Union gathers 300 of the brightest young strikers and pits them against each other at a harsh competitive training camp. Writer Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrator Yūsuke Nomura launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print.

A television anime premiered on October 8 on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the "NUMAnimation" programming block. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.