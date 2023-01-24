Dropkick on My Devil! Anime Hosts Official Dōjinshi Event

©YUKIWO/COMIC METEOR/Jashin Committee3

Dropkick on My Devil!

The official website for the) television anime announced on Sunday that it openedgroup applications for the "Jashin-chan Fes" event on May 4. The content must be all-ages and contain no plagiarism of other works. It cannot be created solely by AI or contain obscenities or other content that the event organizers deem inappropriate. Also, the group representative must have completed compulsory education (up to the end of middle school in Japan).

Submissions are limited to print books or magazines, paper, shikishi (artboards typically used for signatures), and illustrated cards such as postcards. Participants aren't required to send their work to the organizers beforehand, although the organizers ask that they submit a sample at the reception desk on the day of the event.

The event plans to showcase 20 groups. Participation costs 2,000 yen (about US$15), although students only need to pay 500 yen (about US$4). Each group will be provided a long table and one chair, and it will cost 500 yen for each extra chair.

The event will take place on May 4 at the Sumida Industry Hall on top of the Marui Kinshicho store. The event is aiming to attract 1,000 visitors to become the largest event in the series' history. It will host official merchandise booths and feature stage shows with the voice cast, including Jashin-chan actress Aina Suzuki and Yurine Hanazono actress Nichika Omori . The series previously held the "Jashin-chan Ten" event at the same venue in summer 2022.

The series is well known for engaging its fans with grassroots initiatives. The anime's crowdfunding project raised a total of 115,964,266 yen (about US$907,000) by the time it ended on January 13. The staff plans to apply for the Guinness World Record for the most money raised by an anime production project. The overall goal of the franchise is to crowdfund enough episodes to make an entire fourth season titled Dropkick on My Devil! NEXT ( Jashin-chan Dropkick NEXT ).