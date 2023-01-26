Comic Solmare's Grand Prize 2023 Announces Winners

Kureha and Jun Togashi's Oni no Hanayome wins grand prize

Corporation's Comic Solmare e-book site announced the winners of its "Minna ga Erabu!! Denshi Comic Taishō 2019" (Everyone Picks!! Online Comic Grand Prize) competition on Tuesday. The manga website allowed readers to vote on web manga titles from 56 publishers suspected to become big hits this year.

The grand prize winner was Oni no Hanayome ("The Ogre's Bride"), an adaptation of Kureha's novel by artist Jun Togashi. The manga is a Cinderella story set in a world where humans and ayakashi coexist.

The Men's Comic Prize went to Otsuji 's My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked and Fushiashikumo 's The Great Snake's Bride . Seven Seas has licensed both titles. My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked will release in May, and The Great Snake's Bride will release in July.

In the Women's Comic category, the winners were Nana Aokawa's Gōkon ni Ittara Onna ga Inakatta Hanashi ("What Happened When There Were No Girls at the Mixer") and Mimasaka's Denka, Kokoro no Koe ga Dadamore Desu! ("Your Highness, Your Inner Thoughts Are Gushing Out!").

As a nod to the increasing proliferation of other world-themed anime and manga, the competition added an isekai category for the genre in 2021. This year's winners are Taishi Nekota's Tsuihō Sareta Akuyaku Reijō Desu ga, Mofumofu Tsuki!? Slow Life wa Hajimemashita ("I Am a Banished Villainess, But I've Started a Slow Life With Fluffy Things!?") and Sekimori's Yandere Mahōtsukai wa Sekizō no Otome Shika Aisenai: Majo wa Manadeshi no Atsui Kuchiduke de Tokeru ("The Yandere Magician Only Loves Stone Statues of Women: A Witch Melted by her Dearest Pupil's Passionate Kiss").

In the Light Novel category, Jin Kizuki's Shinya Eigyō Kujiratei: Gozen 0-ji no Napolitan ("Kujiratei Is Open Late: Napolitan at 12 a.m.") and Satsuki Nakamura 's Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court snagged the top prize. Seven Seas has licensed the light novel and its manga adaptation. Seven Seas published the light novel's first volume in September.

The TL or "teens love" category, an erotic subgenre targeting female readers, awarded Rami Takashino's Osananajimi Bartender to Hajimeru Kaikan Lesson ("Starting a Lesson in Pleasure With My Childhood Friend Bartender") and Umenokoppe's Akuyaku Mob Reijō ni Tensei Shitara Kōryaku Taiyō no Saikyō Ōji kara Chōai Sareteimasu ("When I Was Reincarnated as a Villainess Background Character, the Love Interest Prince Started Revering Me").

Finally, the BL categories winners were Nikke Taino's Taikan Yohō ("Forecasting Feeling") and Minta Suzumaru 's Takara no Biidoro ("Takara's Glass").

Public voting for the award ran from October 4 to November 30.

Source: Comic Natalie