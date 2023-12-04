Chun-Li, Yor Battle It Out in Spy x Family Code: White Film & Street Fighter 6 Game Collaboration Video

Strong women don't high five, they high kick

We all got excited when the collaboration between CAPCOM 's Street Fighter 6 fighting game and the upcoming Gekijōban SPY×FAMILY Code: White anime film was announced last July at the Anime Expo . Lest we forget about this upcoming great collaboration, and to officially start the hype, a special collaboration anime video started streaming on Monday featuring the feisty females of the game and the anime, Chun-Li and Yor.

Wit Studio animated the short but sick video of Chun-Li and Yor showing their amazing fighting skills. The collaboration is "coming soon" in Street Fighter 6 , but collaboration items will be available in the game on January 9. The Japanese version of the above video teases that another video will stream on January 9.

The film will open on December 22. It will be an all-new work with an original story.

Original manga creator Tatsuya Endō is credited with the original work and original character designs for the film, and is also supervising the film. WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks are again animating the film. Takashi Katagiri is directing the film, and Ichiro Okouchi is the scriptwriter. Kazuaki Shimada is the character designer, and Kana Ishida is the sub-character designer. Kyoji Asano is the chief animation director. Kazuhiro Furuhashi is the animation supervisor. [K]NoW_NAME is the music producer, and Shōji Hata is the sound director.

The anime's second season premiered on October 7. The first season's first half premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the first half as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub . The anime's second half premiered in Japan in October 2022, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Viz Media is publishing Tatsuya Endō 's original manga in English.

Street Fighter 6 launched on June 2 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game is also doing a collaboration with the Exoprimal game.