Spy x Family Gets Collaboration Project with Street Fighter 6 Game

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2023 sponsored by Yen Press!

Alright folks, take out your Anime Expo bingo cards. Did anyone have a SPY x FAMILY and Street Fighter 6 collaboration on there? It's OK, we didn't either.

TOHO animation announced at its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that CAPCOM 's Street Fighter 6 fighting game is getting a collaboration with the upcoming Gekijōban SPY×FAMILY Code: White anime film. CAPCOM 's Chisato Mita drew the illustration pictured below.

Image via Spy x Family anime's Twitter account

The film will open on December 22. It will be an all-new work with an original story.

Original manga creator Tatsuya Endō is credited with the original work and original character designs for the film, and is also supervising the film. WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks are again animating the film. Takashi Katagiri is directing the film, and Ichiro Okouchi is the scriptwriter. Kazuaki Shimada is the character designer, and Kana Ishida is the sub-character designer. Kyoji Asano is the chief animation director. Kazuhiro Furuhashi is the animation supervisor. [K]NoW_NAME is the music producer, and Shōji Hata is the sound director.

The anime's second season will premiere in October. The first season's first half premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the first half as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub. The anime's second half premiered in Japan in October 2022, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Viz Media is publishing Tatsuya Endō 's original manga in English.

Street Fighter 6 launched on June 2 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game is also doing a collaboration with the Exoprimal game.