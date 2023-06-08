Exoprimal Game Teases Street Fighter 6 Collaboration

CAPCOM unveiled a teaser trailer for its upcoming Exoprimal team-based action game during the Summer Game Fest stream on Thursday. The teaser reveals that the game will have a collaboration with CAPCOM 's Street Fighter 6 game.

The game will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on July 14. The game will be available on launch day on Xbox Game Pass.

Set in the near-future of 2040, Exoprimal casts players as soldiers armed with powered armor exosuits fighting against waves of dinosaurs, who come to our world through portals known as "vortexes." The artificial intelligence Leviathan is able to predict where vortexes will emerge, and will guide players throughout the game. Players have to stem the tide of a variety of rampaging dinosaurs, and can take on different roles in combat depending on their exosuit, which they can switch out of freely even while in combat.

CAPCOM revealed the game in March 2022.