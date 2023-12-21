Pokémon and Nippon Ski Resort Development Collab for Kids Program

Image via Pokémon's Twitter account ©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK Inc.

The winter sports season is upon us and for many that means hitting the slopes for some skiing or snowboarding. But getting those lift passes can be a bit expensive. Thankfully, Nippon Ski Resort Development (NSD) has just the program for children: the NSD Kids Program. And this year kids will want to sign up for the Pokémon -themed season lift ticket.

Season tickets with Pokémon designs are now on sale from the "NSD Kids Program," which provides opportunities for children to debut in the snowy mountains!

Elementary school students and younger can ski as much as they want at eight ski resorts.

Let's go to the snowy mountains with your own season ticket with your face photo on it!

The NSD Kids Program was developed by NSD so children could enjoy skiing or snowboarding at a reasonable price. According to the official site, for only 1,500 yen (about US$10.30) children between the ages of 4-12 are able to use the ski lifts at 12 different ski resorts across Gunma, Nagano, Niigata, Miyagi, Gifu, and Shiga Prefectures. Granted, there are some restrictions. These include not being able to use the pass for school or group trips, not being able to use it to enter certain areas at the Meiho Ski Resort and Hakuba Valley Kashimayari Ski Resorts, not being able to use it on a handful of lifts at the Sugadaira Kogen Hare Ski Resort, and receiving the official membership ticket benefits at the Miyagi Zao Eboshi Resort. However, the real selling points are the season pass design and rental and purchasable skis and snowboards.

Partnering with The Pokémon Company , the NSD Kids Program season lift ticket features, in pokédex order: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Darumaka, Greedent, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly frolicking in the snow on the back side and Pikachu in an adorable winter hat on the front side. Certainly a fun little design and a keepsake when the ski/snowboarding season is over.

Image via www.nippon-ski.jp ©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK Inc. Image via www.nippon-ski.jp ©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK Inc.

The child size skis and snowboards that are available for rent or purchase also have a wonderful design. With a yellow color scheme and black trim, both items feature many Pikachus in different poses, Pikachu with Pichu, and a pokéball. Both the skis and snowboards are available in different lengths. The skis and snowboards at any length are listed at 29,800 yen (about US$204.67) for purchase and are limited to 50 sets each and appear to be sold out. Thankfully, children can still enjoy the Pikachu skis and snowboards through rentals at the 12 resorts. However, those too are on a first-come first-serve basis. So families will want to arrive at the resorts rather early to ensure they get a pair.

Image via www.nippon-ski.jp ©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK Inc.

So, if you love Pokémon and are planning an extended ski trip to Japan with your children, this is the perfect memorabilia item for you.

Source: Nippon Ski Resort Development