Sapporo Snow Festival 2024 Reveals Four Massive Anime Sculptures

Every year in early February, people travel to Sapporo in Hokkaido for the annual Sapporo Snow Festival. Considered by many to be one of the three great winter festivals (along with the Quebec Winter Carnival and the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival), the Sapporo Snow Festival is home to some of the greatest pieces of large and small snow sculptures. While the majority of the smaller sculptures are made by public groups, the large centerpieces are chosen by committee and made with the help of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (as training) and other volunteers. These large sculptures range in themes. However, sculptures based on anime have slowly taken center stage, including at the Sapporo Snow Festival.

Image via www.snowfes.com ©野田サトル／集英社・ゴールデンカムイ製作委員会

The Sapporo Snow Festival revealed on December 15 four large sculptures based off anime or anime adjacent properties. They are The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls at the Odori Venue 1, Golden Kamuy in conjunction with the Upopoy (National Ainu Museum and Park) at the Odori Venue 4, a Blue-Eyes White Dragon commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Official Card Game at the Odori Venue 6, and Snow Miku at the Odori Venue 11. These are all interesting choices for the Snow Festival, especially considering two of the properties are related to Hokkaido Prefecture: Cinderella Girls with numerous characters hailing from the prefecture and Golden Kamuy 's story surrounding the indigenous Ainu people.

However, these aren't the only anime properties that will have sculptures at the Sapporo Snow Festival 2024. The online anime series Odekake Kozame revealed on Twitter it would be collaborating with Nights with a Cat for a sculpture. Along with those two series, the Jujutsu Kaisen Twitter account also announced that the series would be participating in the Festival. While it's almost guaranteed other anime properties will appear at the Festival, they will likely be fan creations.

A collaboration snow sculpture will appear at "Sapporo Snow Festival"!

Period: February 4th (Sunday) - 11th (Sunday), 2024

Location: Odori 7-chome HBC Square



Snow sculptures of Yuji Kojo and Satoru Gojo and goods featuring newly drawn illustrations will be on sale in advance!



From February 4th (Sunday) to February 11th (Sunday), 2024



The Sapporo Snow Festival 2024 will be held between February 4-11, 2024. All venues are open to the public 24-hours a day and the sculptures will be illuminated between 10:00-11:00 p.m. If you're in northern Japan in early February, you may want to check it out.