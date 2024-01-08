The Simpsons' 'Treehouse of Horror XXXIII' Episode Wins Creative Arts Emmy Award

The 2022 Halloween episode "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" won the Outstanding Animated Program category for The Simpsons series at the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday!

The program's "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" episode is a parody of Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata 's Death Note manga and Stephen King's horror novel IT . The episode aired on the Fox channel in October 2022 in the U.S. and garnered 3.7 million viewers.

DR Movie , the South Korean studio that assisted with the production of Madhouse 's Death Note anime adaptation, animated the Death Note parody in the "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" episode.

In 2014, The Simpsons ' "Treehouse of Horror" episode also did a parody of Attack on Titan , Naruto , Pokémon , Bleach , One Piece , and Spirited Away . The series has also parodied Godzilla and Pokémon Go .

In Ohba and Obata's original 2003-2006 supernatural suspense manga, teenager Light Yagami finds a notebook with which he can put people to death by writing their names. He begins a self-anointed crusade against the criminals of the world, and a cat-and-mouse game begins with the authorities and one idiosyncratic genius detective.

The manga inspired a 37-episode television anime series in 2006-2007.

The live-action Death Note and Death Note: The Last Name films premiered in Japan in 2006 and were based on the story of the manga, albeit with significant changes to the story's ending. Viz Media screened the films in United States theaters in 2008, and released both on home video with an English dub .

A spinoff live-action film, L change the WorLd , debuted in Japan in 2008

The live-action Death Note Light up the NEW world film debuted in November 2016. The story takes place 10 years after the events of the original story, and features new characters who compete over six Death Notes on Earth.

Netflix released a live-action Death Note film by director Adam Wingard in August 2017. Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer ( Stranger Things ), also known as the Duffer brothers, are developing a new live-action Death Note series adaptation with Netflix at their Upside Down production studio.



