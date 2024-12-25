Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part VII
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Bleach, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, Negima, Sega and more：
It's the most wonderful time of the year with all the Christmas greetings from the anime and manga world.
A Few Moments of Cheers
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
Maria "Masha" Mikhailovna Kujō celebrated her birthday on Christmas Eve.
Bleach
Inma R.
Captain Tsubasa Dream Team
Ken Akamatsu (Negima! Magister Negi Magi)
Kohei Ashiya - Part 2 (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure animation director)
Nekotatsu
Penguin Box (Part 2)
サンタさん、くるかな… pic.twitter.com/jRURT6cnxo— ペンギンボックス@子ザメ6巻&映画化 (@Penguinbox1) December 24, 2024
I wonder if Santa will come…
サンタさんきた！うれしー！ pic.twitter.com/KvSjfvzv0i— ペンギンボックス@子ザメ6巻&映画化 (@Penguinbox1) December 25, 2024
Santa came! I'm so happy!
Sega
☆ﾟ*・Happy Holidays *｡☆ﾟ— セガ公式アカウント🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) December 24, 2024
ナイツはいつもあなたの夢の中にいます🌙
In the nights,dream delight
I want to see you smile again...
✨クリスマスナイツ🎄#HappyHolidays #クリスマス pic.twitter.com/UfNnQf4QLO
