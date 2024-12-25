×
Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part VII

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Bleach, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, Negima, Sega and more：

It's the most wonderful time of the year with all the Christmas greetings from the anime and manga world.

A Few Moments of Cheers

a_few_moments_of_cheers_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©「数分間のエールを」製作委員会

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

Maria "Masha" Mikhailovna Kujō celebrated her birthday on Christmas Eve.

alya_sometimes_hides_her_feelings_in_russian_chirstmas2024_01
Image via x.com
©Sunsunsun,Momoco/KADOKAWA/Alya-san Partners
alya_sometimes_hides_her_feelings_in_russian_chirstmas2024_02
Image via x.com
©Sunsunsun,Momoco/KADOKAWA/Alya-san Partners

Bleach

bleach_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©久保帯人／集英社・テレビ東京・ｄｅｎｔｓｕ・ぴえろ

Inma R.

inma_r_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©Inma R.

Captain Tsubasa Dream Team

captain_tsubasa_dream_team_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©高橋陽一／集英社　©高橋陽一／集英社・テレビ東京・エノキフィルム

Ken Akamatsu (Negima! Magister Negi Magi)

akamatsu_ken_chirstmas2024_01
Image via x.com
©赤松健
akamatsu_ken_chirstmas2024_02
Image via x.com
©赤松健

Kohei Ashiya - Part 2 (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure animation director)

kohei_ashiya_chirstmas2024_04
Image via Kohei Ashiya's X/Twitter account
kohei_ashiya_chirstmas2024_05
Image via Kohei Ashiya's X/Twitter account
kohei_ashiya_chirstmas2024_06
Image via Kohei Ashiya's X/Twitter account
kohei_ashiya_chirstmas2024_07
Image via Kohei Ashiya's X/Twitter account
kohei_ashiya_chirstmas2024_08
Image via Kohei Ashiya's X/Twitter account
kohei_ashiya_chirstmas2024_09
Image via Kohei Ashiya's X/Twitter account

Nekotatsu

nekotatsu_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©2019 ねこたつ All Rights Reserved

Penguin Box (Part 2)

penguin_box_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©ペンギンボックス

I wonder if Santa will come…

Santa came! I'm so happy!

Sega

sega_chirstmas2024
Image via x.com
©SEGA

Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

