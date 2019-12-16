Samurai Shodown Game's Video Highlights Wan-fu

Game's Switch version also previewed in new trailer

SNK began streaming a new video for its Samurai Shodown ( Samurai Spirits ) game on Sunday. The video previews the DLC character Wan-fu. The character will be available for the game on December 18. SNK is also streaming a new trailer for the Switch version of the game.

SNK is releasing one new DLC character every month for the rest of the year. SNK released Rimururu in August, Shizumaru Hisame in September, Basara in October, and Kazuki Kazama in November. The character Mina Makijina will join the game as part of the Season 2 DLC in 2020. The Season 2 DLC will feature three other characters.

The game's Switch version will debut during the first quarter of 2020 in the West. Those who pre-order the game will also receive a Switch port of the Samurai Shodown! 2 Neo Geo Pocket game. The release is the game's first port since its 1999 release.

Samurai Shodown launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan on June 27, and in the West on June 25. The Nintendo Switch version launched in Japan on December 12, and the game's PC version is slated to release in winter 2019. The arcade version of the game debuted on October 24. The game also debuted for Stadia on November 19.

The game features three new playable fighters: Darli Dagger, Wu-Ruixiang, and Yashamaru Kurama. SNK developed the game using Unreal Engine 4. The game has Japanese audio with subtitles in English, Japanese, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Pan-American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

The game is set between the events of the original game and Samurai Shodown V . The game's fighters include the following characters from previous games in the franchise : Haōmaru, Nakoruru, Earthquake, Galford, Hanzo Hattori, Tam Tam, Kyoshiro Senryo, Jubei Yagyu, Ukyo Tachibana, Charlotte, Genjuro Kibagami, Shiki, and Yoshitora Tokugawa.