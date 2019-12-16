SSSS.GRIDMAN Stage Play Reveals Cast, May 2020 Run

The official website for the stage play of Studio Trigger 's SSSS.GRIDMAN anime revealed the stage play's cast, staff, and May 2020 run last week. The cast includes:

Ryōousuke Takahashi as Samurai Calibur

Masafumi Yokoyama as Max

Nagato Okui as Borr

Bishin Kawasumi as Vit

Fumiya Matsuzaki is directing the stage play, and is also penning the script alongside Yume Mizusawa . The play will run at the Zenrosai Hall/Space zero's Kokumin Kyōsai coop Hall in Tokyo from May 7 to 10, and at the Cool Japan Park Osaka's TT Hall in Osaka on May 15 to 17.

The 12-episode SSSS.Gridman anime premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.

Akira Amemiya ( Inferno Cop , Ninja Slayer , earlier 2015 "Denkō Chōjin Gridman boy invent great hero" short) directed the collaboration between the anime Studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions — the creator of the Ultraman franchise and the original 1993-1994 live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series Denkō Chōjin Gridman . Keiichi Hasegawa ( Rage of Bahamut Genesis , 009-1: The End of the Beginning , Zoids ) wrote the scripts.

Pony Canyon and Tsuburaya Productions recently announced that Trigger will animate the new SSSS.Dynazenon anime project. The anime is listed as being part of the "Gridman Universe."