1st Fate/Grand Order Anime Film Reveals Video, Visuals, Summer 2020 Premiere
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The official website for the Fate/Grand Order anime revealed a promotional video, three key visuals, and the summer 2020 opening for the first film in the Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot (Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot) film project on Tuesday.
前編「Wandering; Agateram」2020年 夏 劇場公開―。— 劇場版 Fate/Grand Order -神聖円卓領域キャメロット- (@FGOAP_ep6) December 31, 2019
「Fate Project 大晦日TVスペシャル2019」内にて新キービジュアル映像を公開いたしました。是非ご覧ください。https://t.co/C53k2v0nsm#FGO #FGO_ep6 #キャメロット pic.twitter.com/2QLiETDbLT
The two Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot films, Wandering: Agateram and Paladin: Agateram, will adapt the "Dai Roku Tokuiten Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki: Camelot" (Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot) story from the game.
The films will star Mamoru Miyano as Bedivere, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, and Rie Takahashi as Mash Kyrielight.
Kei Suezawa (FLCL Progressive) is directing the first film, and Kazuto Arai (FLCL Progressive) is directing the second film. Production I.G is producing the film project. Signal.MD is animating the first film, and Production I.G is animating the second film. Takashi Takeuchi (Fate anime franchise) is the lead character designer, with Mieko Hosoi (Aiura, Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū, Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions) adapting those designs for animation. Film composers include Keita Haga (Fate/stay night theme song lyrics) and Hideyuki Fukasawa (Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works).
Ukyō Kodachi (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note, Chaos Dragon) is writing the first film's script. Kazuchika Kise (Blood-C, Made in Abyss, xxxHOLiC) and Nakaya Onsen are co-designing the characters with Mieko Hosoi, and Kise is also serving as chief animation director. Production I.G is producing, and Aniplex is distributing.
The first film will open next year.
Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.
Sources: Fate/Grand Order anime's website, Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot films' Twitter account, Comic Natalie