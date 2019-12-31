1st Fate/Grand Order Anime Film Reveals Video, Visuals, Summer 2020 Premiere

The official website for the Fate/Grand Order anime revealed a promotional video, three key visuals, and the summer 2020 opening for the first film in the Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot ( Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot ) film project on Tuesday.

The two Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot films, Wandering: Agateram and Paladin: Agateram , will adapt the "Dai Roku Tokuiten Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki: Camelot" (Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot) story from the game.

The films will star Mamoru Miyano as Bedivere, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, and Rie Takahashi as Mash Kyrielight.

Kei Suezawa ( FLCL Progressive ) is directing the first film, and Kazuto Arai ( FLCL Progressive ) is directing the second film. Production I.G is producing the film project. Signal.MD is animating the first film, and Production I.G is animating the second film. Takashi Takeuchi ( Fate anime franchise) is the lead character designer, with Mieko Hosoi ( Aiura , Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū , Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions ) adapting those designs for animation. Film composers include Keita Haga ( Fate/stay night theme song lyrics) and Hideyuki Fukasawa ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works ).

Ukyō Kodachi ( Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note , Chaos Dragon ) is writing the first film's script. Kazuchika Kise ( Blood-C , Made in Abyss , xxxHOLiC ) and Nakaya Onsen are co-designing the characters with Mieko Hosoi , and Kise is also serving as chief animation director. Production I.G is producing, and Aniplex is distributing.

The first film will open next year.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.