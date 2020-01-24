Miss Caretaker of Sunohara-sou Manga Ends in February

Series launched in 2014, inspired TV anime in 2018

The March issue of Ichijinsha 's Manga 4-Koma Palette magazine revealed on Wednesday that Nekoume 's four-panel romantic comedy manga Miss caretaker of Sunohara-sou ( Sunohara-Sō no Kanrinin-san ) will end in the next issue on February 22. The series' eighth compiled book volume will be its last, and the seventh and eighth volumes will ship simultaneously in April.

Funimation is streaming the manga's television anime, and the company describes the story:

Feminine-featured Shiina Aki is at odds with his masculinity. To fix this, he heads to Tokyo to attend a new school and to meet new people—the living situation was bound to be weird but not this weird! Now Aki's the only boy among three older female classmates—and he's totally crushing on his voluptuous dorm room caretaker!

Nekoume launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Manga 4-Koma Palette magazine in 2014. A drama CD — with the same main cast as the subsequent anime — shipped with the manga's second compiled book volume in July 2016. The series' fifth volume shipped on October 23.

The anime premiered in July 2018. Shin Oonuma ( ef: a tale of memories , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Kokoro Connect ) was the anime's chief director. Mirai Minato ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Masamune-kun's Revenge ) directed the anime at SILVER LINK ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Brave Witches ), with Keisuke Inoue ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya setting production, Masamune-kun's Revenge episode director) as assistant director.

Fumihiko Shimo ( The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya , Kokoro Connect , New Game! ) was in charge of series composition. Kazuya Hirata ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!! , Gekijōban Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Sekka no Chikai ) drew the character designs. Ruka Kawada ( If Her Flag Breaks , Is the order a rabbit? ) composed the music. Flying Dog was in charge of music production.