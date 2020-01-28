One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Game's Trailer Previews Online Co-op Mode

Game launches in Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia on March 27

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming a trailer for the One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 game for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on Tuesday. The video previews the game's four-player online co-op mode and online-exclusive missions.

The game will debut for the PS4, Xbox One, and Switch in Japan on March 26, and then will debut in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas for the same consoles plus PC on March 27.

Bandai Namco Entertainment opened pre-orders on January 21 for the game. The pre-order listings include a Season Pass for the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game that will feature nine new characters, including Charlotte Katakuri as an early unlock. The pre-order bonuses are also listing Dynasty Warriors costumes for Trafalgar Law and Boa Hancock, and the Vinsmoke siblings as an early unlock. People who pre-order the physical game will receive two additional costumes and be able to unlock Germa 66 members early. A Day One update will offer Wano Kuni costumes for Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and Sanji.

Playable characters in the game will include: Luffy, Zoro, Usopp, Sanji, Nami, Chopper, Robin, Franky, Brook, Crocodile, Ace, Boa Hancock, Jinbe, Kizaru (Borsalino), Aokiji (Kuzan), Akainu (Sakazuki), Trafalgar Law, Sabo, Bartolomeo, Cavendish, Katakuri, Basil Hawkins, Carrot, Vinsmoke Reiju, Vinsmoke Ichiji, Vinsmoke Niji, and Vinsmoke Yonji. The game will have an original story that takes place in the Land of Wano.

Namco Bandai Games released the first One Piece Pirate Warriors game in Japan on the PlayStation 3 and later in Europe and America in 2012. The second game shipped in Japan for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita, and in Europe and North America for the PS3 in 2013. Bandai Namco Entertainment released One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 for the PS4, PS3, PS Vita, and on PC via Steam in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia in August 2015. The game shipped in Japan in March 2015 for the PS3, PS4, and PS Vita. The game launched on the Switch in Japan in December 2017.

Source: Email correspondence



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.