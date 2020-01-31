Sanrio's Mewkledreamy TV Anime Reveals Cast, More Staff, April Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Sanrio 's Mewkledreamy character line revealed the cast, more staff members, April premiere, and a new visual for the anime on Friday.

The anime's cast members include:

As previously announced, Chiaki Kon ( Nodame Cantabile: Finale , Devils and Realist , Golden Time ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Hiroko Kanazuki is in charge of series composition. Mai Furuki ( Planet With sub-character design) is designing the characters. Yuji Matsukura is the animation producer.

The story begins when a middle school girl named Yume sees something fall from the sky, and meets a pale violet-colored kitten named Mew. It turns out that Mew has the power of "Yume Synchro" (Dream Synchro), the power to enter dreams. In the dream world, the girl and Mew collect Dream Stones.

The character line will also receive a manga adaptation that will run in Kodansha 's Otomodachi and Tanoshii Yōchien magazines beginning on Saturday .