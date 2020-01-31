News
Sanrio's Mewkledreamy TV Anime Reveals Cast, More Staff, April Premiere

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Natsumi Murakami, Ayasa Itō, Eri Yukimura, more join cast

The official website for the television anime of Sanrio's Mewkledreamy character line revealed the cast, more staff members, April premiere, and a new visual for the anime on Friday.

The anime's cast members include:

Natsumi Murakami as Yume Hinata

Aki Toyosaki as Mew

Yurika Kubo as Peko

Hisako Kanemoto as Su

Ayasa Itō as Maira Tsukishima

Eri Yukimura as Kotoko Imai

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Asahi Minagawa

Rie Kugimiya as Yuni

Misaki Kuno as Tsugi

Natsumi Fujiwara as Hagi

As previously announced, Chiaki Kon (Nodame Cantabile: Finale, Devils and Realist, Golden Time) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff. Hiroko Kanazuki is in charge of series composition. Mai Furuki (Planet With sub-character design) is designing the characters. Yuji Matsukura is the animation producer.

The story begins when a middle school girl named Yume sees something fall from the sky, and meets a pale violet-colored kitten named Mew. It turns out that Mew has the power of "Yume Synchro" (Dream Synchro), the power to enter dreams. In the dream world, the girl and Mew collect Dream Stones.

The character line will also receive a manga adaptation that will run in Kodansha's Otomodachi and Tanoshii Yōchien magazines beginning on Saturday.

Sources: Mewkledreamy anime's website, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives