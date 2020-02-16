Crunchyroll Streams 1st English-dubbed Episodes for Somali and the Forest Spirit, 'Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it' Anime

Crunchyroll began streaming the first English-dubbed episode of the Somali and the Forest Spirit anime on Thursday. The company also began streaming the first English-dubbed episode of the Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it anime on Friday.

Voice actor Kyle Hebert confirmed on Friday that he is voicing the character Golem in the dub of Somali and the Forest Spirit . Corina Boettger likewise confirmed on Twitter on Thursday that she is voicing Somali.

The television anime of Yako Gureishi 's Somali and the Forest Spirit ( Somali to Mori no Kamisama ) manga debuted in Japan on January 9. Crunchyroll is co-producing the anime, and is also streaming the series with English subtitles. The anime will have 12 episodes.

Kenji Yasuda ( Macross Delta , Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens ) is directing the anime at Satelight ( Aquarion , Macross Delta ) and HORNETS . Mariko Mochizuki (writer on Aquarion Logos , Last Hope , Senki Zesshō Symphogear AXZ , Sōsei no Aquarion Love ) is supervising the series scripts. Ikuko Ito ( Princess Tutu , The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-chan ) is designing the characters. Naotarō Moriyama is performing the opening song "Arigatō wa Kocchi no Kotoba," which he also composed. Inori Minase , who stars in the show as Somali, is performing the show's ending theme song "Kokoro Somali."



The television anime of Alifred Yamamoto 's Rikei ga Koi ni Ochita no de Shōmei Shite Mita ( Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it ) manga premiered in Japan on Amazon Prime Video with all 12 episodes on January 10. The show is also airing on TV in Japan.

The manga centers on Ayame Himuro and Shinya Yukimura, two scientists who are in love with each other. They want to prove that their love can be scientifically proven, quantified, and expressed factually.

Toru Kitahata ( Haganai NEXT , Hinako Note ) is directing the anime at Zero-G , with Kenta Onishi as assistant director, and Kouichirou Natsume as chief production supervisor. Rintarou Ikeda ( Magical Sempai ) supervising the scripts, and writing them alongside Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , The Magnificent KOTOBUKI ). Yūsuke Isouchi ( One Piece ) is the character designer and chief animation director. hisakuni , Shouichiro Hirata , Kaoru Ōtsuka , Shūhei Takahashi , Takuma Sogi , and Yūko Takahashi are all composing the music. Sora Amamiya is performing the anime's opening theme song "PARADOX." Akari Nanawo is performing the anime's ending theme song "Turing Love feat. Sou."



