Sonic the Hedgehog Film Earns US$57 Million for Best Video Game Movie Debut Ever in U.S.

The Variety and Deadline entertainment news websites reported on Sunday that Paramount Pictures ' Sonic the Hedgehog film earned an estimated US$57 million in its first three days at the box office in the United States. The film now holds the record for the highest U.S. opening weekend for any film adaptation of a video game. Rob Letterman 's live-action Pokémon Detective Pikachu film earned US$54 million in its opening weekend to set the previous record last May.

Sonic the Hedgehog is projected to earn an additional US$11 million on Monday, bringing its total for the four-day Presidents' Day holiday weekend to an estimated US$68 million. That figure would bring the film's worldwide box office total to US$111 million.

Variety reports that the film cost US$87 million to make, although Box Office Mojo puts that number at US$85 million.

The film also opened in 41 countries outside of the U.S. this weekend. The film will open in Japan on March 27 (under the title Sonic The Movie ).

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voices the title character Sonic in the film. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter star in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) plays the villain Robotnik.

Jeff Fowler made his directorial debut with the film. Tim Miller ( Deadpool ) and Toby Ascher are executive producing with producer Neal Moritz ( Fast & Furious franchise) and co-producers Dmitri Johnson and Dan Jevons.

Sources: Variety (Rebecca Rubin), Deadline (Anthony D'Alessandro), Box Office Mojo