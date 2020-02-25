Rock Band WANIMA Cancels 2 Events After COVID-19 Coronavirus Patient Attends Concert

The official website for rock band WANIMA ( One Piece Stampede anime film's theme song) reported on Tuesday that a COVID-19 coronavirus patient from Kumamoto attended their concert in Fukouka on February 8. The website stated that the live venue was not the source of infection. The band has cancelled two of its upcoming concert events, which were to be held in Sun Dome Fukui on February 29-March 1, and in Ehime Prefecture Budokan in Matsuyama on March 7-8. The band is considering their plans for upcoming performances, including their concert on March 14.

Advertising company Dentsu announced on Tuesday that they confirmed on Monday that a male employee in his 50s in the Tokyo headquarters is infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. The company instructed its staff of approximately 5,000 people to telecommute, starting on Wednesday. Under the direction of the local health center, Dentsu disinfected the employee's workplace and is observing the health of four individuals who had close contact with the employee. Meetings and presentations related to urgent business affairs will continue to take place at business partners' offices, per mutual agreement from both sides.

SNK announced on Tuesday that it has postponed the SNK World Championship Grand Final and SNK World Championship Japan Tour Final eSports events due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns. The SNK World Championship Grand Final was scheduled to take place from March 28-29 in Tokyo, and the SNK World Championship Japan Tour Final was scheduled for February 29-March 1 at Comyufa eSports Stadium in Nagoya. The company will announce updated event information at a later date.

The first reported cases of the COVD-19 coronavirus occurred in Wuhan, China in December, and then began to spread in varying rates and intensities across many parts of the globe through incubation in human hosts. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a world health emergency on January 30. As of Tuesday, the WHO reported that there are 80,239 infected individuals worldwide, with 77,780 of them in China and 157 official cases in Japan proper. (The Diamond Princess, a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, has an additional 695 infected individuals.) 2,666 individuals have died from the disease in China. The WHO had reported only one death in Japan last Wednesday, but as of Sunday, a third passenger of the Diamond Princess cruise ship died in a Japanese hospital.

