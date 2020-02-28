New Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe Anime Episode 'Zange-shitsu' Previewed in Video

2 new episodes screen in Japan until March

The official website for the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime began streaming a promotional video for the first of two new episodes in the Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ) original video anime ( OVA ) project on Friday. The first episode is titled "Zange-shitsu" (Confessional Room). The website streamed a similar video for the second episode, titled "The Run," two weeks ago.





Kouki Uchiyama voices the character Yoma Hashimoto (pictured left in image below) in the new OVAs, and Hiroki Takahashi voices a young man (pictured right).

The two new episodes will play in nine screenings at six cities in Japan between December 8 (Tokyo's TFT Hall 1000) and March 29 (Omiya's Sonic City - Large Hall). Kishibe Rohan voice actor Takahiro Sakurai will appear in talk show segments at every screening.

The two new OVAs will be available on DVD and Blu-ray Disc on March 25, with a collector's edition release that also includes the two previous OVAs available on the same day.

The anime studio David Production adapted two previous Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan stories as original anime DVDs . The "Fugō Mura" (Millionaire Village) episode was available for people who purchased all 13 DVD or Blu-ray Disc volumes of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable anime in 2017. The "Mutsukabezaka" (Mutsukabe Hill) episode came with the manga's second volume last year. Crunchyroll screened the overseas premiere of "Fugō Mura" at its Crunchyroll Expo event on August 30.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is a series of Hirohiko Araki 's manga one-shots starring his JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable character Rohan Kishibe, who is also Araki's fictional alter ego. Shueisha published the first compiled book volume of the different Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai stories in November 2013. The manga's latest installment, titled "Episode 10: The Run," debuted in February 2018 in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.