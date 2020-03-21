News
KLab, Kadokawa's Magic Idol Anime Lapis Re:LiGHTs Reveals Promo Video, Staff, 25 Cast Members
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
A livestream on the AbemaTV streaming service for KLab Games and Kadokawa's "Magic x Idol" mixed-media project Lapis Re:LiGHTs revealed a promotional video on Saturday for the anime part of the project. The video reveals the show's cast and staff.
The anime will star:
- Yukari Anzai as Tiara
- Risa Kubota as Rosetta
- Live Mukai as Lavie
- Iori Saeki as Ashley
- Mizuki Yamamoto as Lynette
- Hazuki Hoshino as Emilia
- Tomomi Mineuchi as Alpha
- Yū Sasahara as Salsa
- Yōko Nakayama as Garnet
- Rina Honizumi as Nadeshiko
- Arisa Suzuki as Tsubaki
- Yūko Ōno as Kaede
- Yūkimi Hayase as Ratura
- Seka Hirose as Champe
- Hikaru Akao as Maryberry
- Yuka Amemiya as Angelica
- Risae Matsuda as Lucifer
- Yū Sakuragi as Yue
- Saeko Oku as Mille Feuille
- Haruka Itou as Fiona
- Kana Hanazawa as Eliza
- Yoshino Nanjō as Chloe
- Yuka Amemiya as Angers
- Sumire Uesaka as Camilla
- Ayane Sakura as Yuzuriha
Hiroyuki Hata (Kamichu!, Recently, my sister is unusual.) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab. Kasumi Tsuchida (Nekopara) and Hajime Asano (Mayo Chiki! light novel author) are overseeing the series scripts. Taro Ikegami (Gamers!) is the character designer and chief animation director. Satoshi Hōno (Demon Lord, Retry!, Aggretsuko) is composing the music. The "Lapis Re:LiGHTs Stars" will perform the opening theme song "Watashi-tachi no Startrail."
Other staff members include:
- Prop Design: Yoshinori Iwanaga
- Art Design: Takashi Miyano
- Art Director: Yōichirō Yamamoto
- Color Design: Yuichi Furuichi
- CG Director: Takuji Gojima (Try Slash)
- Director of Photography: Kazuya Iwai (Studio Shamrock)
- Editing: Kentarou Tsubone (REAL-T)
- Sound Director: Ryousuke Naya
- Sound Production: Studio Mausu
The anime is slated to premiere this year.
The theme of the project is in its full title, Lapis Re:LiGHTs ~Kono Sekai no Idol wa Mahō ga Tsukaeru~ (The idols in this world can use magic). "Asa no Hajime" is writing the scenario, and U35 is designing the characters. Yoshitaka Murayama is collaborating on the worldview setting, and Zuji is providing concept art.
The franchise also includes plans for a smartphone role-playing game, novels, live events, and a manga by artist Hiroichi (High School DxD: Asia & Koneko's Secret Contract!?) and Shingo Nagai. The first album for the project, Start the Magic Hour, shipped on February 5.
Sources: Lapis Re:LiGHTs livestream, Lapis Re:LiGHTs franchise's YouTube channel