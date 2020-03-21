KLab, Kadokawa's Magic Idol Anime Lapis Re:LiGHTs Reveals Promo Video, Staff, 25 Cast Members

Idol premieres this year

A livestream on the AbemaTV streaming service for KLab Games and Kadokawa 's "Magic x Idol" mixed-media project Lapis Re:LiGHTs revealed a promotional video on Saturday for the anime part of the project. The video reveals the show's cast and staff.

The anime will star:

Hiroyuki Hata ( Kamichu! , Recently, my sister is unusual. ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab . Kasumi Tsuchida ( Nekopara ) and Hajime Asano ( Mayo Chiki! light novel author) are overseeing the series scripts. Taro Ikegami ( Gamers! ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Satoshi Hōno ( Demon Lord, Retry! , Aggretsuko ) is composing the music. The "Lapis Re:LiGHTs Stars" will perform the opening theme song "Watashi-tachi no Startrail."

Other staff members include:

The anime is slated to premiere this year.

The theme of the project is in its full title, Lapis Re:LiGHTs ~Kono Sekai no Idol wa Mahō ga Tsukaeru~ (The idols in this world can use magic). "Asa no Hajime" is writing the scenario, and U35 is designing the characters. Yoshitaka Murayama is collaborating on the worldview setting, and Zuji is providing concept art.

The franchise also includes plans for a smartphone role-playing game, novels, live events, and a manga by artist Hiroichi ( High School DxD: Asia & Koneko's Secret Contract!? ) and Shingo Nagai . The first album for the project, Start the Magic Hour, shipped on February 5.