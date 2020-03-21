P.A. Works' Appare-Ranman! Anime's Video Previews Opening Song, More Cast

Kadokawa unveiled a new promotional video for P.A. Works ' original television anime Appare-Ranman! during a live stream on Saturday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "I got it!" by the trio Mia REGINA, and also reveals more cast members.

The new cast members include (name romanizations not official):

The anime will premiere on April 10 on Tokyo MX , AT-X , Kitanihon Broadcasting , TV Aichi , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS11 . Funimation will stream the anime with English subtitles and an English dub .

The previously revealed cast includes:

Seiichirō Yamashita as Isshiki Kosame (family name first), a 21-year-old man, and low-ranked government official who lived in the same town as Appare. He is a master of cooking, cleaning, and laundry, due to having lost his mother early on and having to take care of his father and sister. He is a straightforward man who is often prone to worrying about his friends, and this often leads to him being led around by Appare. Though initiated into the hantsuki ittō-ryū style of swordsmanship, he doesn't get into fights often. According to his father, he has been promised in marriage to a beautiful fiance which he has never seen.





Aoi Yūki as Hototo, an intensely proud 11-year-old Native American boy. He is on a lone journey for revenge, but meets Appare and Kosame in his journeys. He is mature for his years, which leads to him disliking being treated like a child. He will not hesitate to fight anyone, even adults, to protect what he loves. Having inherited his skill of living off the land from his grandfather, he is capable of foraging for food and water, making his own weapons, and reading the terrain and climate. He has great respect for Appare, who seems to not be driven by the whims of society.





Sora Amamiya as Jin Xiaoleng, the only female racer in the Trans-America Wild Race. She was born to Chinese immigrants who run a laundromat. She began doing odd jobs for various racing teams as a starting point to her strong desire to be a racer herself, but began to become worried when she started losing opportunities due to being a woman. She had halfway decided to give up until she met Appare. She is a master of both her self-honed driving technique, and the martial arts that her father taught her.





Sōma Saitō as Al Leon, a 19-year-old European, and the youngest of three siblings. He represents BNW, an automobile company that is one of the many businesses owned by his family's conglomerate, and appropriately drives a car born from his wealth and privilege. He proves a match for the free-spirited Appare, and desires nothing more than a fair match, considering Appare a worthy rival. He is as able a hand at driving as he is with the violin, fencing, golf, and many other skills.





Fumiko Orikasa as Sophia Taylor, a gentle-hearted girl who watches over Al by the order of his father. He has been friends with Al since childhood, and they share a relationship close to siblings, often serving to stop Al before his schemes run out of hand. She has an unexpectedly curious and active side to her. While she wishes for Al to win the race, she also wishes for the safety of Al and his friends.





Takahiro Sakurai as Dylan G. Ordene, also known as the "Heroic Dylan," one of the legendary "Thousand Three" outlaws. The major automobile company GM has hired him to participate in the race, at the wheel of their specially made vehicle. He is one of the favorites to win first place. He personally has no great interest in racing, but he thinks the vivacious Appare is interesting enough. He is a man of few words, but his gunslinging skills are beyond question.





Tomokazu Sugita as TJ, one of the legendary "Thousand Three" outlaws. He is known and feared as "Crazy TJ," both for his outlandish fashion and hairstyle, to his tendency to jump into danger even knowing the risks. He is employed by the Iron Motor automobile company to take part in the race. He feels a kinship with the brash Appare, especially with regard to crazy hairstyles.



