Princess Connect! Re:Dive Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals More Cast

Cygames revealed a new promotional video for the television anime of Cygames ' Princess Connect! Re:Dive smartphone game on Sunday.

The video reveals more cast members:

Yuka Aisaka voiced the character Amesu in the game. Aisaka went on hiatus from voice acting and musical performance activities in July in 2018 in order to rest and recover her voice, but returned from hiatus in February 2019.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto on April 6 at 24:30 (effectively April 7 at 12:30 a.m.). The series will then air on TV Hokkaido , TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co., Ltd. and TV Aichi later that night, before debuting on WOWOW on April 8.

The anime's main cast, who are reprising their roles from the game, includes:

Takaomi Kanasaki ( KONOSUBA , Is This a Zombie? ) is directing and handling series composition at Cygames Pictures ( Mysteria Friends , Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 ). Kana Harufuji ( Saga of Tanya the Evil ) is the assistant director. Satomi Kurita ( Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic , Real Girl ), Lie Jun Yang (animation director for A Certain Magical Index III ), and Yasuyuki Noda ( Step Up Love Story , Tantei Opera Milky Holmes: Arsene Karei Naru Yokubō ) are designing the characters.

Cygames announced the game as a sequel to CyberAgent and Cygames ' Princess Connect! smartphone game in 2016. The game then launched in February 2018.

In the story of the "anime RPG," the protagonist wakes up with no memories in an unfamiliar location. The protagonist then meets girls and comes closer to uncovering a hidden mystery.

The game inspired a manga adaptation through Cygames ' free manga service Cycomics . wEshica /Shōgo is drawing the manga, and Asahiro Kakashi is providing the story.