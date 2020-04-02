Norio Sakurai's Rororro! Manga Ends in 4 Chapters

This year's 18th issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Thursday that Norio Sakurai 's Rororro! manga will end in four chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end on April 30.

The manga is about a girl named Chitose who has trouble making friends. She meets someone who goes by "□□◆□." In Japanese, the symbol used for a blank space (□) is similar to the character for the syllable "ro" (ロ).

The comedy manga debuted as a short mini-series in September 2016 and ran for five chapters. Sakurai then turned the story into a regular ongoing series in 2017.

Sakurai began her Mitsudomoe manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 2006, moved it to Bessatsu Shōnen Champion in 2012, and ended the series in August 2017. The manga inspired two television anime seasons, and Crunchyroll has streamed both seasons.

Sakurai launched a new manga titled Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu (The Bad Part of My Heart) in Weekly Shōnen Champion in March 2018, and Akita Shoten published the manga's second volume last September.