Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Anime Casts Megumi Hayashibara

With gorgeous watercolor opening pages and this isn't as immediately engrossing as Witch Hat Atelier or Made in Abyss, but it's still a bedtime story you want to keep your eyes open for. ― Beyond the Clouds is reminiscent of a lot of things while still managing to be its own series. It has elements of Juana and the Dragonewt's Seven Kingdoms in the relationship between Theo and Mia, some thematic and...