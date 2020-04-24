Ryū Kamio Launches Driving Doctor Kurosaki Manga on May 8

New manga centers on emergency doctors

The 2,708th issue of Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku magazine revealed on Friday that Ryū Kamio and Yūdai will launch a new manga titled Driving Doctor Kurosaki in the manga's next issue on May 8. Kamio will write the manga, and Yūdai will draw the art.

The magazine teases that the manga will center on emergency doctors, for whom a single moment's decision made in a single minute or second may mean life or death.

Kamio is also known as Tsutomu Kamishiro . The writer uses the name " Ryū Kamio " when writing manga, and " Tsutomu Kamishiro " when writing for anime. Under the latter name, he has written and supervised scripts for such anime as Virtua Fighter , Kaleido Star , Appleseed , Capeta , Ghost Hunt , D.Gray-man , Casshern Sins , Hunter × Hunter , and Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V . Under the name Ryū Kamio , he previously wrote the Last Inning manga (pictured at right).



Source: Manga Goraku issue 2,708