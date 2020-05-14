Tales of Crestoria Smartphone Game's Trailers Preview Vicious, Misella

Smartphone RPG launches for iOS, Android in June

The official English Twitter account for the Tales of Crestoria smartphone game began streaming a character trailer for Vicious on Wednesday. The account also debuted a Misella character trailer on Monday.

Character Trailer #3 Out Now!



We're releasing a video for each of the 6 main characters!

Next is Vicious!

Check out his trailer and profile on the official site!



Official site:https://t.co/qbwj302oae#TalesOfCrestoria #Vicious pic.twitter.com/gLxaHmkr6G — TALES OF CRESTORIA (@to_crestoria_EN) May 14, 2020

The game is slated for release for iOS and Android devices in early June.

An open beta test of the English version of the game launched for Android in Canada and Indonesia in early May. Pre-registration for the game is available now, and all players will receive in-game bonuses depending on the number of pre-registrations. The game will be free to play, but some items will be available for purchase.

The game was originally scheduled to launch in Japanese and English last year, but Bandai Namco Entertainment announced in October that it was delaying the game until after 2019. As part of the delay, Bandai Namco Entertainment is adding full (Japanese-only) voicing to the game's main story, and is also adding specially illustrated cut-ins and "various other brush-ups."

The previously announced cast members include:

Wit Studio is handling the animation for the game, and Jun Kumagai is in charge of the story outline. Character designers include Kosuke Fujishima , Mutsumi Inomata , Miyuki Kobayashi , and Daigo Okumura . Yasutaka Nakata and Kamikaze Douga are in charge of the main character visuals and the previously revealed concept video.

The theme of the game is "sin," and the main character burdened with sin lives in order to protect someone precious to him. The game's full story synopsis is available to read on the game's English Twitter account. Tomomi Tagawa is serving as the game's producer.

