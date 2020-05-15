My Next Life as a Villainess Anime's English Dub Reveals Cast

Crunchyroll announced on Friday the English dub cast for the My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! anime. The cast includes:

Jeannie Tirado as Catarina Claes







Griffin Burns as Geordo Stuart







Bryce Papenbrook as Alan Stuart







Griffin Puatu as Keith Claes







Nicolas Roye as Nicol Ascart







Melissa Fahn as Maria Campbell







Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Mary Hunt







Kira Buckland as Sophia Ascart







The English dub will premiere on Saturday, and new dubbed episodes will stream every Saturday. Crunchyroll recorded the dub with a remote cast.

The anime of Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka 's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ( Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta... ) light novels premiered on April 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Keisuke Inoue ( Ao-chan Can't Study! ) is directing the series at SILVER LINK . Megumi Shimizu ( Butlers x Battlers , Snow White with the Red Hair ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Miwa Oshima ( Ao-chan Can't Study! , Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts ) is adapting Nami Hidaka 's character designs for animation.

The duo angela is performing the opening theme song " Shōjo no Route wa Hitotsu Janai!" (There Isn't Just One Route for a Girl!) Shouta Aoi is performing the ending theme song "Bad End."

J-Novel Club is digitally publishing the novels, and it describes the story:

After hitting her head particularly hard one day, Duke Claes' daughter, Katarina, suddenly recalls all the memories of her past life: that of a teenage Japanese girl. Just before her untimely death, this girl recalls playing an otome game... that is exactly like the world she's living in now! She is now Katarina Claes, the antagonist of the otome game, who nastily hounded the protagonist until the end. Knowing all the possible outcomes of the game, she realizes that every single possible route ends with Katarina being murdered or exiled! In order to avoid these Catastrophic Bad Ends, she has to use her knowledge of the game and her own wiles, starting with breaking off this engagement with the prince... Will Katarina survive while making her way through this world, where bad flags trip at every turn? Find out in this reverse-harem rom-com, led by everybody's favorite villainess!

Yamaguchi began the original novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! website in July 2014, and Ichijinsha began publishing the novels with illustrations by Nami Hidaka in August 2015. Hidaka also provides the art for the ongoing manga, which began in Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine in August 2017.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

Source: Crunchyroll