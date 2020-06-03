Cells at Work: Bacteria! Manga Ends in July

Series' 7th, final compiled book volume ships on August 6

This year's July issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine revealed on Wednesday that Haruyuki Yoshida 's Cells at Work! : Bacteria! ( Hataraku Saikin ) spinoff of Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! ( Hataraku Saibō ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on July 3. The manga's seventh and final compiled book volume will ship in Japan on August 6.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and it will release the first volume in English digitally on Sunday . The company describes the story:

Cells are not the only things at work in your body! Deep in your gut, a war rages...between good bacteria, bad bacteria, and opportunistic pathogens—and occasionally, against outside invaders! And if bitter rivals Welch bacillus, leader of the bad bacteria, and Bifidobacterium, leader of the good, get their way, the battle for intestinal supremacy and safety will never end!

Yoshida and supervisor Shimizu launched the manga in Nakayoshi in April 2017. Kodansha shipped the manga's sixth compiled book volume in Japan in December 2019.

Shimizu launched the original Cells at Work! manga in the March 2015 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius , and Kodansha shipped the fifth compiled volume in Japan in August 2017. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it shipped the manga's fifth volume in November 2017.