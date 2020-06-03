Strike the Blood Novel Series' Main Story to End

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint revealed on Wednesday that the main story of Gakuto Mikumo 's Strike the Blood novel series will end in the 22nd compiled book volume on August 7.

The novels debuted in 2011 with Manyako 's illustrations, and the 21st volume shipped on January 10. TATE serialized a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine from 2012 to 2017. Yen Press is publishing both the light novel series and manga adaptation in North America. Ryuryū Akari 's Strike the Blood Kochira Saikai Gakuen Chūtō-bu ( Strike the Blood : This Is Saikai Academy's Junior High Division) spinoff manga also ran in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko Magazine from October 2016 to July 2019.

The school action fantasy story of Strike the Blood begins with Kojō Akatsuki, a boy deemed the "fourth progenitor" — the world's most powerful vampire, once thought to only exist in legend and lore. In the Itogamijima special zone for demons, a girl named Yukina Himeragi is entrusted with watching over the vampire and if needed, hunting him down.

Mikumo's original novel series inspired a 24-episode television anime series in 2013, as well as two OVA seasons in 2015 and 2016-2017. Crunchyroll streamed the television anime series as it aired in Japan. Discotek licensed the television anime for North American home video.

Strike The Blood III , the third Strike the Blood OVA season, shipped in five installments between December 2018 and September 2019. Each release featured two episodes, for a total of 10 episodes. The season covered up to volume 17 of Mikumo's original series, as well as the end of the "Holy War" (Seisen) arc.

Strike The Blood IV , the fourth OVA series for the Strike the Blood franchise, debuted its first two-episode home video release on April 8 after a delay. The OVA 's second volume is delayed from June 24 to July 29, due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The remaining four volumes (each with two episodes) are planned to ship on September 30; December 23; March 24, 2021; and June 30, 2021.

The Strike The Blood: Kieta Seisō-hen (Disappearing Holy Lance Arc) special OVA shipped on January 29, and was the first in the franchise to tell an original story episode not in Mikumo's novels.