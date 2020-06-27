Healin' Good Precure Anime Casts Kenichirō Matsuda

Anime to resume on Sunday after COVID-19 delay

The staff for Toei Animation 's Healin' Good Precure anime announced on Saturday that Kenichirō Matsuda is joining the anime's cast as Teruhiko Hiramitsu, Cure Sparkle/Hinata Hiramitsu's father.

The anime will resume airing new episodes on June 28 with the 13th episode. The anime has been delaying new episodes due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Instead of airing episode 13 on April 26, the series reaired episode 1, and it has been reairing episodes ever since.

The Healin' Good Precure anime premiered in Japan on February 2. Crunchyroll will begin streaming the anime this summer.

In the show's story, the Healing Garden, a secret world that treats Earth's ailments, has been attacked by the Byōgens who seek to infect Earth. Three "medical trainee" Healing Animals and Latte, a Healing Garden princess with special powers, have come in search of partners to avert the threat. The three girls they meet — Nodoka, Chiyu, and Hinata — transform into Precures and stand up to the Byōgens to protect all life on Earth and the Healing Garden.

Yoko Ikeda ( The File of Young Kindaichi Returns , Thriller Restaurant ) is serving as series director, and Junko Komura ( Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories ) is supervising the series scripts. Naoko Yamaoka is designing the characters, and Nagisa Nishida is the art designer. Shiho Terada ( Inazuma Eleven GO , Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman ) is composing the music, and Kiyomi Sakairi is the color key artist. Rie Kitagawa is returning to sing the opening theme song "Healin' Good Precure Touch!!," while Kanako Miyamoto 's is performing the new ending theme song "Everybody☆Healin' G'Day."

Sources: Animate Times, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web