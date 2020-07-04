Bakugan: Battle Brawlers, Bakugan: Battle Planet Anime Stream on HappyKids.tv

2007, 2018 series to stream in free app

Future Today announced on Tuesday that it will add the Bakugan : Battle Brawlers and Bakugan Battle Planet anime shorts to the free HappyKids.tv streaming service.

Bakugan : Battle Brawlers debuted in Japan in April 2007. America's Cartoon Network began showing the first Bakugan : Battle Brawlers anime series in February of 2008. Three sequel television series — Bakugan Battle Brawlers: New Vestroia , Bakugan Gundalian Invaders , and Bakugan: Mechtanium Surge — followed, the last of which premiered in Canada and the United States in 2011. Baku Tech! Bakugan Gachi , a spinoff series adapting a manga by SHINGO, premiered in Japan in 2013.

Canadian toy and media company Spin Master announced a relaunch of the franchise in collaboration with TMS Entertainment and Corus Entertainment's Nelvana subsidiary in October 2018. The relaunch includes a toy line, the Bakugan Battle Planet anime, and "additional short form content" available online.

Bakugan Battle Planet premiered in the United States on Cartoon Network and in Canada on Teletoon in December 2018. Kazuya Ichikawa ( Monster Strike the Animation ) directed the series, and U.S. studio Man of Action ( Monsuno ) wrote the story. TMS Entertainment provided the animation. The first series has 100 11-minute episodes.

The anime then premiered on television in Japan in April 2019. The anime also aired on networks such as Cartoon Network (Spain, Italy, and the Middle East), Gulli and Canal J (France and Africa), POP (the United Kingdom), SUPER RTL (Germany), RTL (the Netherlands, Hungary, and Croatia), Nine GO! (Australia), TVNZ (New Zealand), Star (Greece), 1+1 (Ukraine), PopTV (Slovenia), VMMa (Belgium), M6 (France and Africa), and Lithuana/SIA (the Baltics).

Spin Master describes Bakugan Battle Planet :

When Bakugan began emerging from the earth's crust in a mysterious worldwide "awakening," Dan and his friends find themselves at the epicenter of a new age. Dan and Company quickly learn that they must grow into more than just suburban kids looking for quick fame in the post-Bakugan era. They must learn how to work with their Bakugan and deploy them in battle in order to survive the seemingly endless forces out to control, enslave or just plain destroy the mysterious race of alien creatures. Dan and his friends will evolve into bona fide heroes by protecting their Bakugan, the Earth and ultimately the incredible secrethidden beneath our feet: Our planet has merged with another, living planet... Vestroia!

A second season titled Bakugan: Armored Alliance premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon on February 16. The show then premiered on Cartoon Network on March 1, and premiered in Japan online on April 3. The new season will have 104 11-minute episodes.

The Bakugan franchise is based on Spin Master and Sega Toys ' combination of metal cards and marble-like magnetic toys that automatically transform into figures during gameplay. The franchise has been a bestseller in North America.

