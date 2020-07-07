Talentless Nana TV Anime's 1st Video Unveils Cast, Song Artists, More Staff, October Debut

The official website for the television anime of Looseboy and Iori Furuya 's Talentless Nana ( Munō na Nana ) manga posted the first promotional video and a teaser visual on Tuesday. The video revealed the anime's main cast, theme song srtists, additional staff members, and October premiere.





The main cast members are:

Rumi Okubo as Nana Hiiragi, a female transfer student

as Nana Hiiragi, a female transfer student Hiro Shimono as Nanao Nakajima, a boy with powers and a strong sense of justice

Yūichi Nakamura as Kyōya Onodera, a boy who transfered into the school on the same day as Nana



Yasuharu Takanashi ( Team-MAX ) is composing the music at Nippon Columbia . Miyu Tomita is singing the opening theme song "Broken Sky," and Chiai Fujikawa is singing the ending theme song "Bakemono to Yobarete" (Known as a Monster).

Yuji Shibata is designing the props. Masaaki Kawaguchi directed the art, and Ken Kawai is credited with art design. Yukiko Ario is the color key artist. Teruyuki Kawase is the compositing director of photography, and Toshio Henmi is editing. Hiroto Morishita is directing the sound, and Noriko Izumo is handling the sound effects.

Crunchyroll is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

An academy on an island in unnavigable waters. There, students trained tirelessly, to fight back against the enemies of humanity. The protagonist, a student newly transferred there, also sets out with the intention of eradicating all enemies of humankind. An unpredictable, intellectual suspense story of justice and evil.

As previously announced, Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Tokyo Majin ) is directing the anime at Bridge . Fumihiko Shimo ( Air , Kanon , Clannad ) is in charge of the series scripts. Satohiko Sano ( Heybot! , Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun ) is drawing the character designs.

Looseboy and Furuya launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in May 2016. Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on April 11.