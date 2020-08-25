Funimation Reveals Deca-Dence Original TV Anime's English Dub Cast

Funimation announced the English dub cast and staff for the original television anime series Deca-Dence on Tuesday.

The dub cast includes:

Jeremy Inman is directing the English dub . Paul Cline is the sound engineer, Jarrod Greene is the writer, and Nathanael Harrison and CAS are handling the mix.

The anime premiered in Japan on July 8. Funimation screened the anime's first episode on July 3 during its FunimationCon 2020 virtual anime convention. The company is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Funimation describes the anime's story:

Many years have passed since humanity was driven to the brink of extinction by the sudden emergence of the unknown life forms Gadoll. Those humans that survived now dwell in a 3000 meter-high mobile fortress Deca-dence built to protect themselves from the Gadoll threat. Denizens of Deca-dence fall into two categories: Gears, warriors who fight the Gadoll daily, and Tankers, those without the skills to fight. One day, Natsume, a Tanker girl who dreams of becoming a Gear meets surly Kaburagi, an armor repairman of Deca-dence. This chance meeting between the seemingly two opposites, the girl with a positive attitude who never gives up on her dreams and the realist who has given up on his, will eventually shake the future course of this world.

Konomi Suzuki performs the anime's opening theme song "Theater of Life." Kashitarō Itō performs the ending theme song "Kioku no Hakobune" (Ark of Memories).

Yuzuru Tachikawa ( Mob Psycho 100 , Death Parade ) is directing the "sci-fi action" anime at NUT ( Saga of Tanya the Evil ). Hiroshi Seko , who collaborated with Tachikawa on both seasons of Mob Psycho 100 , is penning the show's script. pomodrosa ( Listeners ) is credited for character concept design, with Shinichi Kurita ( Death Parade ) designing the characters for animation. Masahiro Tokuda ( Last Hope ) is composing the music.

Source: Funimation