News
Funimation to Stream Deca-Dence Original TV Anime This Summer
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Funimation announced on Monday that it will stream the original television anime series Deca-Dence this summer.
Describing the anime's story, Funimation stated, "Set in a world where all of humanity lives on a giant moving fortress, this series follows the fight against a legion of treacherous kaiju!"
The anime will premiere this summer in Japan.
Yuzuru Tachikawa (Mob Psycho 100, Death Parade) is directing the "sci-fi action" anime at NUT (Saga of Tanya the Evil). Hiroshi Seko, who collaborated with Tachikawa on both seasons of Mob Psycho 100, is penning the show's script. pomodrosa (Listeners) is credited for character concept design, with Shinichi Kurita (Death Parade) designing the characters for animation. Masahiro Tokuda (Last Hope) is composing the music.
Tachikawa commented that the anime will have a large-scale worldview with drama, monsters, and a large moving fortress.
Source: Funimation