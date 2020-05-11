Funimation to Stream Deca-Dence Original TV Anime This Summer

Funimation announced on Monday that it will stream the original television anime series Deca-Dence this summer.

Describing the anime's story, Funimation stated, "Set in a world where all of humanity lives on a giant moving fortress, this series follows the fight against a legion of treacherous kaiju!"

The anime will premiere this summer in Japan.

Yuzuru Tachikawa ( Mob Psycho 100 , Death Parade ) is directing the "sci-fi action" anime at NUT ( Saga of Tanya the Evil ). Hiroshi Seko , who collaborated with Tachikawa on both seasons of Mob Psycho 100 , is penning the show's script. pomodrosa ( Listeners ) is credited for character concept design, with Shinichi Kurita ( Death Parade ) designing the characters for animation. Masahiro Tokuda ( Last Hope ) is composing the music.

Tachikawa commented that the anime will have a large-scale worldview with drama, monsters, and a large moving fortress.

Source: Funimation