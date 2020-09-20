Ohayocon Event to be Held Digitally on January 22-24

Digital event E-hayocon to be hosted on Ohayocon Public Discord Server

Ohayocon announced on its official website on Friday that Ohayocon 21 will be a digital event named E-hayocon and will take place on January 22-24. The event can be accessed for free on the Ohayocon Public Discord Server.

The event has been postponed from January 15-17 and will feature special guests as well as a sales platform for artists and dealers. The convention is currently accepting applications for the Ohayocon Artist Alley and will start accepting applications for the Ohayocon Dealers Room on October 1.

Ohayocon will also be hosting gaming tournaments later this year leading up to the main digital event.

Ohayocon stated on its website:

We know it is not the same—and we're not trying to pass it off as a real, live convention. But we do have some tricks up our sleeve. We'll run gaming tournaments on a similar schedule to last year, starting later this calendar year. We're also in talks with some of our special guests to do talks or chats, and that's something you'll only be able to enjoy during the convention weekend. Additionally, we know this year has been very tough on artists and dealers who depend on conventions as a platform for sales, so we're going to have a special online area just for them. So come relive old (better?) times with us and drop in for a chat!

Ohayocon 20 hosted guests such as Studio Ghibli Production Coordinator Hirokatsu Kihara and voice actors Alejandro Saab ( The Island of Giant Insects , Pokémon Journeys: The Series ), Steve Blum ( Promare ), and Michael Sinterniklaas ( Promare , Fire Emblem: Three Houses video game).

Ohayocon identifies as Ohio's largest and longest-running anime convention. The event was first hosted in January 2001.

Source: Ohayocon's website