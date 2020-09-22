Azur Lane: Crosswave Game's Switch Version Heads West in 2021

Opening movie streamed for game launching in Japan on September 17

Idea Factory International announced on Tuesday that it will release Felistella and Compile Heart 's Azur Lane : Crosswave game for Nintendo Switch in the West in 2021. Idea Factory International began streaming the game's opening movie.

The Switch version will add previous DLC Taihou and Formidable as playable characters, three support characters and additional story content for each character, and an updated photo mode that will allow for six characters and extended camera angles.

The game's Switch version launched in Japan on September 17. The game shipped in Japan for PlayStation 4 in 2019. Idea Factory International released the game for PS4 in North America on February 13 and in Europe on February 21.

The game also launched for PC via Steam on February 13. The PC version of the game features Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and English subtitles.

The game is based on Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi's Azur Lane smartphone game. In the original game for iOS and Android devices, players collect early 20th century warships from various countries and use fleets of six ships to battle enemies. Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi developed the game, and bilibili released it in China in May 2017. Shanghai Yostar released the game in Japan in September 2017. Yostar released an English version of the game in May 2019.

Yostar describes the Azur Lane game:

Azur Lane features an interactive combat system that combines the best of strategy and 2D shooter games. Players must command a flotilla, divided into two parts: the Vanguard Fleet and the Main Fleet. While the Vanguard is responsible for striking and clearing operations, the Main Fleet must focus on fire support and dealing damage to enemy ships. Strategy is key, and players must build their fleets carefully to succeed on the high seas. Players can strengthen their fleets from the base via the Academy and Dorms, where they can earn experience points, buy items from the shop, or improve their skills in the Classroom.

The original game inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2019. A spinoff manga adaptation debuted in December 2019.

Source: Press release