Samurai Shodown Game Gets Release for Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft 's presentation at the Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online event announced on Thursday that SNK 's Samurai Shodown ( Samurai Spirits ) game will get a release for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Microsoft 's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles will both ship on November 10.

Samurai Shodown launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan and the West in June 2019. The Nintendo Switch version launched in Japan last December and in the West on February 25. The arcade version of the game debuted last October, and the game then launched for Stadia last November. The game launched for PC on June 11. Sony 's " PlayStation LineUp Tour" streaming event announced the game in September 2018.

The game's Season Pass 1 includes DLC characters Rimururu, Basara, Kazuki, and Wan-Fu. Season Pass 2 includes DLC characters Mina, Sogetsu, Iroha, and Warden from Ubisoft 's For Honor game. The game added Gongsun Li as free DLC on August 5.

SNK developed the game using Unreal Engine 4. The game enables up to 10 players to play multiplayer online. The game has Japanese audio with subtitles in English, Japanese, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Pan-American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

The game is set between the events of the original game and Samurai Shodown V. The game features three new playable fighters: Darli Dagger, Wu-Ruixiang, and Yashamaru Kurama. The returning fighters from previous games in the series include Haōmaru, Nakoruru, Earthquake, Galford, Hanzo Hattori, Tam Tam, Kyoshiro Senryo, Jubei Yagyu, Ukyo Tachibana, Charlotte, Genjuro Kibagami, Shiki, and Yoshitora Tokugawa.

Sources: Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2020 livestream, Famitsu.com