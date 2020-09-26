J.C. Staff Produces Edens Zero TV Anime for April 2021 Debut

directorreturns as chief director for new anime

A TGS 2020 livestream for Hiro Mashima 's Edens Zero manga franchise revealed the main staff and April 2021 premiere on Saturday for the television anime adaptation of the manga. The anime will air on NTV and its affiliates.

Shinji Ishihara ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon ) will be the chief director of the anime at J.C. Staff . Yūshi Suzuki (episode director for Fairy Tail season 3) will direct the anime, and Mitsutaka Hirota ( Zoids Wild , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) will oversee and write the series scripts, and Yurika Sako (key animation for Food Wars! The Third Plate ) will design the characters for animation.

The livestream also revealed the character designs and cast for Shiki, Rebecca, and Happy.

Takuma Terashima as Shiki Granbell



Mikako Komatsu as Rebecca Bluegarden



Rie Kugimiya as Happy



The manga is also inspiring a 3D action RPG for consoles, and a top-down RPG for mobile devices. Konami is developing the games.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English both digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos.

Mashima ( Fairy Tail , Rave Master ) launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on August 17. North American publisher Kodansha Comics is releasing the series simultaneously digitally. The ninth English volume shipped in print on September 15.