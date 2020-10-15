Moricha's Zoids Wild 2 Manga Ends

Manga debuted in August 2019

This year's November issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine published the final chapter of Moricha's Zoids Wild 2 manga on Thursday.

Moricha launched the manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics in August 2019. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped on June 26. The manga is set in the future, and features a protagonist whose partner is Beast Liger.

Moricha previously debuted the Zoids Wild manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics in April 2018 and ended it in May 2019.

Takara Tomy announced the Zoids Wild project in 2018 as the latest installment in its Zoids franchise . The project includes anime, manga, model kits, and two Nintendo Switch games.

The Zoids Wild anime premiered in July 2018 and aired for 50 episodes. A sequel anime titled Zoids Wild Zero premiered in October 2019, but was delayed in May due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime resumed on June 19. Netflix began streaming the first season of the Zoids Wild anime in English on August 14 in the U.S. The second half, which includes episodes 25-50, debuted on Netflix in the United States on October 1.

The Zoids Wild Senki (Chronicle of Zoids Wild War) battle CG anime is slated to debut this fall on Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine's YouTube channel as well as Takara Tomy 's official YouTube channel.

Tomy launched the Zoids science-fiction mecha franchise as a model kit line in 1983. Michiro Ueyama drew a 14-volume manga series for the franchise in 1999-2001 that Viz Media released in English under the title ZOIDS: Chaotic Century in 2002-2003. The manga inspired the ZOIDS: Chaotic Century TV anime series that aired in 1999-2000 and Viz Media released on home video. Three more anime series followed: Zoids/ZERO in 2001, Zoids: Fuzors in 2003-2004, and Zoids Genesis in 2005-2006. Cartoon Network aired ZOIDS: Chaotic Century , Zoids/ZERO , and part of Zoids: Fuzors .

The franchise has also inspired a line of video game series for consoles, handheld consoles, PC, arcades, and mobile phones.