Zoids Wild Senki Net Anime Announced for Fall Premiere

The October issue of Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine announced on Tuesday that the Zoids Wild Senki (Chronicle of Zoids Wild War) battle CG anime based on the Zoids Wild franchise will stream on the magazine's YouTube channel as well as Takara Tomy 's official YouTube channel starting this fall.

Takara Tomy announced the Zoids Wild project in 2018 as the latest installment in its Zoids franchise . The project includes anime, manga, model kits, and two Nintendo Switch games.

The Zoids Wild anime premiered in July 2018 and aired for 50 episodes. A sequel anime titled Zoids Wild Zero premiered in October 2019, but was delayed in May due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime resumed on June 19. Netflix began streaming the first season of the Zoids Wild anime in English on August 14 in the U.S.

Tomy launched the Zoids science-fiction mecha franchise as a model kit line in 1983. Michiro Ueyama drew a 14-volume manga series for the franchise in 1999-2001 that Viz Media released in English under the title ZOIDS: Chaotic Century in 2002-2003. The manga inspired the ZOIDS: Chaotic Century TV anime series that aired in 1999-2000 and Viz Media released on home video. Three more anime series followed: Zoids/ZERO in 2001, Zoids: Fuzors in 2003-2004, and Zoids Genesis in 2005-2006. Cartoon Network aired ZOIDS: Chaotic Century , Zoids/ZERO , and part of Zoids: Fuzors .

The franchise has also inspired a line of video game series for consoles, handheld consoles, PC, arcades, and mobile phones.