Crunchyroll Announces English Dubs, Casts for Jujutsu Kaisen, I'm Standing on a Million Lives, TONIKAWA, Noblesse Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced English dubs and casts on Wednesday for the Jujutsu Kaisen, I'm Standing on a Million Lives, TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You, and Noblesse anime. The company will stream dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German for all four anime.
The Jujutsu Kaisen anime's dub will premiere on November 20 at 5:00 p.m. EST. The English dub cast includes:
- Adam McArthur as Yūji Itadori
- Robbie Daymond as Megumi Fushiguro
- Anne Yatco as Nobara Kugisaki
- Kaiji Tang as Satoru Gojō
- Ray Chase as Ryōmen Sukuna
The I'm Standing on a Million Lives anime's dub will premiere on November 13 at 6:00 a.m. EST. The English dub cast includes:
- Zeno Robinson as Yūsuke Yotsuya
- Jeannie Tirado as Iu Shindō
- Valeria Rodriguez as Kusue Hakozaki
The TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You anime's dub will premiere on November 20 at 4:00 p.m. EST. The English dub cast includes:
- Zach Aguilar as Nasa Yuzaki
- Lauren Landa as Tsukasa Tsukuyomi (Tsukasa Yuzaki)
The Noblesse anime's English, Portuguese, French, and German dubs will premiere on November 18 at 3:00 p.m. EST. The Spanish dub will launch on November 25.
- Ray Chase as Cadis Etrama Di Raizel
- Sean Chiplock as Frankenstein
The "Crunchyroll Original" work Onyx Equinox will premiere on November 21 at 4:00 p.m. EST, and it will launch with dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.
