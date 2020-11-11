News
Crunchyroll Announces English Dubs, Casts for Jujutsu Kaisen, I'm Standing on a Million Lives, TONIKAWA, Noblesse Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Dubbed episodes premiere this month in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German

Crunchyroll announced English dubs and casts on Wednesday for the Jujutsu Kaisen, I'm Standing on a Million Lives, TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You, and Noblesse anime. The company will stream dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German for all four anime.

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime's dub will premiere on November 20 at 5:00 p.m. EST. The English dub cast includes:

The I'm Standing on a Million Lives anime's dub will premiere on November 13 at 6:00 a.m. EST. The English dub cast includes:

The TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You anime's dub will premiere on November 20 at 4:00 p.m. EST. The English dub cast includes:

The Noblesse anime's English, Portuguese, French, and German dubs will premiere on November 18 at 3:00 p.m. EST. The Spanish dub will launch on November 25.

  • Ray Chase as Cadis Etrama Di Raizel
  • Sean Chiplock as Frankenstein

The "Crunchyroll Original" work Onyx Equinox will premiere on November 21 at 4:00 p.m. EST, and it will launch with dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Sources: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll

discuss this in the forum (3 posts) |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives