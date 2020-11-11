Crunchyroll Announces English Dubs, Casts for Jujutsu Kaisen, I'm Standing on a Million Lives, TONIKAWA, Noblesse Anime

Dubbed episodes premiere this month in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German

Crunchyroll announced English dubs and casts on Wednesday for the Jujutsu Kaisen , I'm Standing on a Million Lives , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You , and Noblesse anime. The company will stream dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German for all four anime.

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime's dub will premiere on November 20 at 5:00 p.m. EST. The English dub cast includes:

The I'm Standing on a Million Lives anime's dub will premiere on November 13 at 6:00 a.m. EST. The English dub cast includes:

Zeno Robinson as Yūsuke Yotsuya

as Yūsuke Yotsuya Jeannie Tirado as Iu Shindō

as Iu Shindō Valeria Rodriguez as Kusue Hakozaki

The TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You anime's dub will premiere on November 20 at 4:00 p.m. EST. The English dub cast includes:

Zach Aguilar as Nasa Yuzaki

as Nasa Yuzaki Lauren Landa as Tsukasa Tsukuyomi (Tsukasa Yuzaki)

The Noblesse anime's English, Portuguese, French, and German dubs will premiere on November 18 at 3:00 p.m. EST. The Spanish dub will launch on November 25.

Ray Chase as Cadis Etrama Di Raizel

as Cadis Etrama Di Raizel Sean Chiplock as Frankenstein

The " Crunchyroll Original" work Onyx Equinox will premiere on November 21 at 4:00 p.m. EST, and it will launch with dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Sources: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll