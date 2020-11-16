futekiya Boys-Love Manga Service Adds 10 EIWA Publishing Titles

Manga include Ikitsuku Saki wa Amai Koibitom, Omae Gonomi no Ore wa Dore?

Fantasista , Inc.'s futekiya boys-love manga subscription service announced on Wednesday that it has licensed 10 new titles from EIWA Publishing and will release them at the end of November. The service will announce exact release dates and English titles at a later date.

Ikitsuku Saki wa Amai Koibito by GOmouriki

by GOmouriki Omae Gonomi no Ore wa Dore? by Tokishiba

by Tokishiba Thank You Complex! by Umako Hareya

by Umako Hareya Sono Yuutousei, Himitsu Ari by Setsu

Ari by Setsu Hodokeru Cherry by Abuku

by Abuku Konomi no Type wa Toshishita Osananajimi by Hagi Fukura

by Hagi Fukura Himegoto Renbo by Tokishiba

by Tokishiba Fukurokudo Hirentan by Haruta

by Haruta Kuzureru Tenbin by Kaya Azuma

by Kaya Azuma Yuu/Ai Line by Ryotaro

Readers are able to read select chapters from the futekiya library for free, and subscribers to the futekiya service can access full volumes. The service currently has more than 150 boys-love titles, and plans to have "at least" 400 titles available by the end of the year.

The futekiya service launched in July 2019, and it allows access to its entire library of manga for a monthly fee of US$6.99. The service is also offering licensed dōjinshi and manga by independent artists.

Disclosure: futekiya's Editor-in-Chief Emma Hanashiro worked at ANN as a news intern in 2014.

Source: Press release